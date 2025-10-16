‘The numbers are really alarming’: Former pediatrician shares thoughts on the rise of whooping cough

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — So far this year, over eight thousand cases of whooping cough have been recorded nationwide based on data from the CDC. Over one thousand of those cases are here in Florida.

“Well, the numbers are really alarming. It’s a warning to all of us,” said Dr. Ronald Lee Lindsay, a former pediatrician.

A warning from Dr. Ronald Lee Lindsay, a pediatrician for over 30 years, to get vaccinated against pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough.

So far this year, 1,321 cases have been reported in Florida. Far exceeding last year’s total of 715 cases.

“The rise is simply because people are not getting their children vaccinated,” said Lindsay.

This year, Duval has seen 39 cases and St. Johns 12, while Putnam has seen 7 and Clay has seen 5.

The pertussis vaccines are recommended by the CDC, and they’re required by Florida law for children to attend schools, but parents can opt out.

Dr. Lindsay says the best way to prevent the spread of whooping cough is to get children vaccinated early and adults to get a booster every ten years if they are around children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Well, it’s so important for children simply because if you get pertussis, you are at high risk for low oxygen levels in your brain that could cause seizures. It can cause pneumonia in the lungs because you’re not able to clear the airways in your lungs, and it can and will cause death,” said Lindsay.

It’s a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the respiratory system. Dr. Lindsay believes this disease will only increase if people don’t get vaccinated.

“I would say it’s completely preventable, and what people need to do is rely on talking to your physician, your nurses, your nurse practitioners, and rely on reliable sources or health care,” said Lindsay.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]