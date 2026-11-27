JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AAA is urging holiday travelers never to drive impaired after releasing new data showing that 50% of all Thanksgiving Day traffic fatalities in 2024 involved a driver at or above the legal alcohol limit.

Local drivers and law enforcement agencies are reinforcing the call for safety as holiday travel increases across the region through the weekend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that 150 people have died on Jacksonville roads so far in 2026 and officials identified driving under the influence as a leading cause of those fatal crashes.

In a Facebook post, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office emphasized that such deaths are preventable and urged motorists to plan ahead.

“We just want to make sure that you guys get home safe, have a plan and call for a ride share or have a designated driver when you are out about on the streets,” the post said.

Community members who were out with their families also stressed the importance of personal accountability behind the wheel.

Drivers Ulysses Bryant and Ryan Bellovich, who live in different counties, shared similar concerns about safety during holiday celebrations.

“People are going to be, you know, having a little drink - which is fine,” Bryant said. “But you got to be responsible with it and make sure also obeying the rules of the road and going to speed limit, stopping at stop signs, do all this simple stuff.”

Holiday gatherings bring more vehicles onto area roads as visiting family members arrive from out of town.

With children and relatives traveling in cars, community members emphasized that impaired driving should not happen and that every driver must exercise caution to ensure everyone makes it back home.

To help motorists avoid driving impaired, AAA is reviving its free Tow to Go program for the Thanksgiving holiday. Drivers can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO to arrange confidential transportation for themselves and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is available to both AAA members and non-members.

Bryant said the holiday should remain a celebratory time for families across the community.“Enjoy the holidays. Have fun. Happy Thanksgiving,” he said.

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