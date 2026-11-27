JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Moncrief Road about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday that closed the road between Avenue B and Edgewood Avenue.

Police did not provide details of the crash - only to say that it occurred at the intersection of Moncrief and Avenue B and has resulted in at least one injured person.

Action News Jax has sent a crew to the scene. Check back for details as they become available.

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