One man looking to help out a local baseball team that got equipment stolen

CALLAHAN, Fla. — The West Nassau High School baseball team is dealing with a massive theft as it left the team stripped of essential gear days before the start of the season.

Authorities confirm that nearly $20 thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen from the school grounds on January 3.

The theft included vital field maintenance machinery and an extensive collection of personal gear belonging to the players.

“To steal is one thing, but to steal from kids brings it to a whole new level,” Tim Walters said, owner of The Bat Rack, who also started a GoFundMe to help the team.

Walters, a friend of the team’s head coach, was left shocked after seeing a social media post detailing the loss. He noted that the theft is particularly devastating because much of the stolen property—including high-end baseball bats and gloves—represented personal investments by the students.

“Some of them worked to buy this for themselves. Some of it was Christmas presents that were just given to them,” Walters said.

Recognizing that specialized equipment like leather gloves requires time to “break in” before it is game-ready, Walters is moving quickly to ensure the athletes are prepared for their season opener next month.

To ease the financial burden on families, he has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $7,000, specifically dedicated to replacing the players’ personal items.

“As they get closer to the start of the season, they need to get that equipment as soon as possible so they can break in new gloves and be ready for gameplay,” Walters explained, adding that having the right gear is essential for the students’ confidence at the plate.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation remains active.

If you want to help- Fundraiser by Timothy Walters : Support West Nassau High School Baseball Players

