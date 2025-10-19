Pet Adoption Festival brings hundreds of pets to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services team is gearing up for the city’s big Pet Adoption Festival this weekend.

The event will be at the Prime Osborne Convention Center downtown, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26.

All adoption fees will be waived, making it easier than ever to take home a new furry friend.

Hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats from ACPS and the Jacksonville Humane Society will be waiting to meet families looking for a pet.

ACPS says they’ll bring more than 80 pets each day, including puppies, kittens, and adult animals.

The main shelter will be closed during the festival but will reopen on Monday, October 27.

For more info or to check out adoptable pets, the city recommends downloading their new JaxPawFinder app.

