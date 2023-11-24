Pierce County police arrest 2 for reckless driving after several injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested following a Thanksgiving Day crash involving multiple cars in Pierce County.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:47 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the crash on Military Road South and Spanaway Loop Road South.

Callers told dispatchers while deputies were on the way that several people were injured, including children. Witnesses said two Dodge Chargers were driving at high speeds, when the driver of a maroon Charger tried to overtake a car and rear-ended another car, causing a crash.

Several people were transported to the hospital for treatment, but there were no serious injuries. Both drivers were arrested were arrested vehicular assault and reckless driving that caused injury to others.

The roadway was closed for several hours, but it’s open again this morning.

Traffic investigators said they are forwarding the case to the Prosecutor’s Office.

