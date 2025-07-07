Police investigating man shot while sitting inside Westside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever was responsible for shooting a man while he was sitting inside his apartment on the Westside late Sunday night.

Police say it happened right before 11:00 PM at the Westchase Apartments on 103rd Street. Officers say the man didn’t realize he was hit until after he’d heard several shots, then police found several groups of bullet casings around the apartment complex.

The man who was shot hasn’t been identified, and police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but JSO says the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

People we spoke with at the shopping center across the street from the apartments tell Action News Jax they feel like shootings in the area are common.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Tito Mallory, who lives in the Argyle Forest neighborhood, “we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing what we do to minimize the crime where we’re laying our heads.”

Action News Jax records show the shooting on Sunday night was the second shooting to happen at the apartment complex in the last two days. We told you on Sunday morning when police reported another man shot in the leg at the Westchase Apartments, though police haven’t shared whether these two shootings are related.

Along 103rd Street, our records show another non-deadly shooting back in November, and eight other shootings along the street throughout 2023.

People in the area tell us they believe more needs to be done to prevent these shootings from happening.

“We got to work together to get these bad guys off the street,” Mallory said, “I don’t think we’ll ever get rid of just crime, but it can be minimized.”

Right now, no arrests have yet been made in this shooting. Police haven’t shared the names of any suspected shooters, but JSO says it’s still investigating.

