Positive West Nile Virus samples prompt increased mosquito control in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County said it is “significantly increasing” mosquito control efforts after positive West Nile Virus samples were found across Brunswick.

According to the county, mosquito pools at Blythe Island Regional Park, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the GP Paper Mill and on New Castle Street tested positive for the virus.

Public Works was notified about the issue Friday evening by the county’s Mosquito Control contractor, Vector Disease Control International (VDCI).

In response to the positive tests, the county said there are inspections and treatments being held at known breeding sites to prevent population increases.

To reduce the number of adult mosquitoes, spraying trucks will be deployed in the evenings. Aerial spraying is also scheduled for Monday evening, weather permitting.

Glynn County said there are currently no known human cases as of Friday. Increased control measures are planned to continue until the mosquito populations return “to a safe level.”

To prevent transmission of mosquito-borne illnesses to humans, health officials advise people to take measures to decrease their bite risk. That includes draining standing water where the insects might breed, using screens to prevent mosquito entry into homes, and covering skin with either clothing or bug repellent while outside.

