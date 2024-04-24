New version of plan approved to build storage facility in the Southbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned tonight that the Jacksonville City Council has approved a proposal to build a storage facility in the Southbank. This has been an issue many neighbors have been fighting for years.

Before approving the plan, the council changed it.

The new version of the plan approved tonight requires part of the first floor to be used for a restaurant and retail. The plan also limits the hours of operation for the storage business from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Now that the storage facility is approved it will be built at the intersection of Prudential Drive and Hendricks Avenue.

The latest plan includes retail, office space, and a restaurant on the ground floor. Parking will be on the second floor and storage on floors three through six. There will also be 100 residential units above that.

“Prime real estate is scarce in Jacksonville -- especially right here on the Southbank,” city councilmember Raul Arias said. “To have it converted to a storage unit? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Jacksonville City Council approved the storage unit proposal 11 to 8.

