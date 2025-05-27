Public comment window closing soon for Castillo de San Marcos project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Time to share your thoughts on a project to raise the seawalls at the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine.

The National Parks Service is providing one final opportunity for the public to weigh in.

Raising and rehabilitating the seawalls is a multi-million-dollar project designed to reduce flooding and make the fort and surrounding areas more resilient.

“We continue to be excited about this project and look forward to increasing resiliency from storm events and flooding to the Fort and St. Augustine,” Gordie Wilson, Superintendent of Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, said in a news release. “This project will replace critical centuries-old infrastructure in a thoughtful and sensitive way. The priority is historic preservation and flooding protection of the Fort and the surrounding communities.”

From June 9 to July 9, the public can review the plan and give feedback by clicking here.

The Castillo de San Marcos has been standing for more than 350 years. It was built by the Spanish to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route. Now, it’s a popular National Park and tourist attraction on St. Augustine’s bayfront.

