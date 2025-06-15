Recall alert: More than 113 thousand hedge trimmers recalled because of trigger control

More than 113 thousand hedge trimmers are being recalled because of trigger control, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The hedge trimmers are reportedly sold by Ryobi.

The blade of the 24-inch cordless trimmer can be activated by pressing either the safety or the trigger control independently; however, it will not activate when both controls are pressed at the same time, which may result in injury.

The trimmers were sold at Home Depot and online from March 2021 to January 2025 for between $90 and $160.

For more information, visit the Ryobi website.

