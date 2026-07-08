Register for Florida’s Special Medical Needs Registry for disaster support

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Floridians with special needs can receive additional assistance during disasters through the Special Medical Needs Registry.

This registry connects residents with their counties and provides critical information for first responders during storms.

Each county coordinates with the Florida Department of Health to maintain the Special Medical Needs Registry. This list includes residents who need daily skilled nursing care, require help with everyday activities or use life-supporting medical equipment that needs electricity.

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To join the Special Medical Needs Registry, residents in Clay County can contact Clay County Emergency Management at 904-529-2770 to request a form. The Florida Special Medical Needs Registration Form can also be downloaded here.

Registration does not guarantee assistance, but it helps the county plan ahead for emergency situations. Officials review each case to determine eligibility for the Special Medical Needs Shelter.

A caregiver is required to stay with the individual for the full length of the shelter stay.

For more information and to register outside of Clay County, click here.

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