Registration opens for 2026 DONNA Marathon Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration is now open for the 2026 DONNA Marathon Weekend, set for January 30 through February 1.

This year brings a new host hotel, the soon-to-open Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic.

The DONNA Foundation, which supports individuals living with breast cancer, says proceeds from the weekend will go toward programs that remove barriers to care.

Race events will include a full marathon, half marathon, 5K, the DONNA Dash, and the Pete’s Bar DONNA Crawl, all starting from Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

A full schedule will be released in the coming months.

The new host hotel, opening in October 2025, will offer discounted rates, transportation, and access to events like the Health & Wellness Expo.

Organizers encourage early registration to lock in spots and take advantage of launch day discounts.

To sign up or learn more, visit BreastCancerMarathon.org.

