Report details shooting at St. Johns Town Center McDonald’s, shooting at Northside McDonald’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report details what led up to a shooting at McDonald’s in St. Johns Town Center on Sunday. It happened just before midnight as five males between the ages of 17 to 20 were in the drive-through to place an order at the restaurant located at 4587 Town Center Parkway.

All five males gave Jacksonville police similar accounts of what occurred. One of the males told police he felt like the employee taking their order was irritated with them, the report states.

They reported hearing a door open and close and then seeing a male in a black hoodie standing near bushes staring at the car.

The driver reported hearing about eight shots as he drove away because they were scared. The driver drove to the hospital after learning an occupant was shot in the leg. No arrests were made.

Twin brothers arrested after man shot in neck during workers’ fight at Northside McDonald’s

The previous day, Twin brothers were arrested after a shooting Saturday at a McDonald’s on the Northside.

Malachi McKinnon and Malik McKinnon, both 19, were fighting another man at the restaurant located at 12311 Main Street North, a Jacksonville police report states.

A witness told police that the suspects and the victim work at the restaurant. The fight started when the victim told Malik Mckinnon to go home, a Jacksonville police incident report states. Malachi McKinnon then began fighting the victim and his brother joined in, the report states.

Malik McKinnon was charged with attempted murder as well as carrying a concealed firearm. His brother is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm and altering evidence.

Malachi and Malik McKinnon Malachi McKinnon (left) and twin brother Malik McKinnon, both 19, were arrested following a shooting at a Jacksonville McDonald's on Jan. 17, 2026. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Read: McFraud: McDonald’s worker accused of double-charging customers in drive-thru

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.