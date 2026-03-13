Report: Ga. woman took drugs resulting in baby’s death, charged with murder in abortion attempt

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police report obtained by Action News Jax gives more details about the arrest of a woman accused of taking medications for the purpose of having an abortion.

The report was taken at a Camden County hospital on Dec. 30, 2025, but Alexia Moore, 31, was arrested March 6 and charged with murder and two counts of drug possession.

An officer was called to the hospital in response to, “a suspicious circumstance involving a pregnant female patient,” the report states.

The officer arrived and met with a security officer at Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus and was advised about Moore who had just given birth to a female infant in the ER.

The officer was told the infant was premature, having respiratory problems, and was not going to survive, the report states. According to the hospital security officer, Moore has taken Misoprostol 200mg, “a narcotic that can be used to have an unlawful abortion,” the report states.

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She allegedly took the drug prior to being taken to the ER, the report states.

Security told the Kingsland officer that Moore wanted to leave the hospital against hospital advice. The officer then learned that Moore’s friend was in the lobby of the hospital.

The officer went to the lobby and talked to Moore’s friend and asked if she had the medication Moore took.

“She said yes and then handed me a blue pill bottle,” the officer stated in the report. “I examined the bottle and noted that it had a generic label on it with Moore’s name, Misoprostol 20mg, fill date of November 20, 2025 …”

The officer noted in the report that the medication container did not include a physician’s name, pharmacy name, warning labels, or any indication that it was prescribed.

“It appeared that it was a item that could have been purchased off of the internet,” the officer stated in the report.

The officer called an investigator to the scene, the report states.

The officer and the investigator talked to Moore’s friend who stated that on the previous evening Moore advised her that she didn’t want to have another baby and that she was going to “take Oxycodone and start the process of taking the Misoprostol,” the report states.

When the friend checked on the Moore the next morning, she found her in her bathroom experiencing severe pain, the report states.

911 was called and Kingsland EMS took Moore to the hospital.

Moore remained in Camden County jail Friday morning on no bond.

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