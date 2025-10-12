Ribault neighbors voice environmental & health concerns about newly proposed apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For decades, the plot of land on Owen Avenue, right across the street from Jean Ribault High School, has sat vacant. However, now, the city of Jacksonville’s Land, Use, and Zoning Committee has approved plans that would allow the development of 84 apartment units on that site.

Many in the Ribault area are not happy about the plans, with Reverend Aaron Flagg one of many leading the charge in the fight against this project.

Reverend Flagg and other neighbors told Action News Jax on Sunday that the development would add unnecessary extra rental properties to the area, while putting the surrounding area and its residents’ health at risk, due to the project being built, they say, on contaminated land.

“This property right here used to be a dump,” Reverend Flagg told Action News Jax on Sunday. “And we got in there what is called forever chemicals. When you come to that, uncovering that would put the two daycares within 2,000 feet of this spot, three elementary, a junior, and a middle high school, all of those students, and the church and this community at risk.”

Now, Reverend Flagg is calling on the city of Jacksonville to officially recognize his petition with 90 community signatures, that’s seeking to put an end to these development plans.

“If you walk like a duck, talk like a duck, look like a duck, imma call you a duck,” Reverend Flagg said. “We need to leave this alone. Let that be. It’s not killing anything. We got trees there helping with the air. We don’t need to expose the children to what’s underneath there.”

The plans are now set to go in front of the full Jacksonville city council on Tuesday.

Community leaders, including Jacksonville city council member Ju’coby Pittman, are also planning a press conference Monday night at 5:30 p.m. to speak out against the plans.

