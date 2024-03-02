Runners ready for the Gate River Run

Jacksonville, Fla. — Today is the day runners from all around the country will lace up their shoes and compete in one of the country’s largest 15K races.

The annual Gate River Run starts at 8 a.m.

As many as 20,000 runners will race through Downtown Jacksonville, St. Nicholas and San Marco, crossing the daunting Hart Bridge, which runners call the “Green Monster” because of its steep incline during the final two miles of the race.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Amelia Island kicks off weekend of luxury and elegance with 29th annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance

If you’re going to watch the race, here are some road closures you need to know about:

Race Day Course Closures

Duval Street (Jacksonville Fairgrounds to Main Street Bridge): 7:15 AM – 8:45 AM

Randolph from Adams to Bay . 7: 15 AM until 9 AM

Main Street Bridge: 7:45 AM – 9:00 AM

Riverplace Blvd – Prudential Drive: 8:00 AM – 9:15 AM

San Marco Blvd (Prudential to Laverne): 8:00 AM -9:30 AM

River Road and River Oaks Road: 8:15 AM – 9:45 AM

Hendricks Ave (River Oaks to Alexandria): 8:20 AM – 10:00 AM

Alexandria and Belote: 8:20 AM – 10:15 AM

Atlantic Blvd. West Bound (Belote to Holmesdale): 8:20 AM – 10:30 AM

Holmesdale, Nicholson, Olive and Gay: 8:20 AM – 10:45 AM

Atlantic Blvd. West Bound (Gay to Hart Bridge): 8:20 AM – 11:00 AM

Hart Bridge Southeast Bound (Atlantic Blvd to Duval Street: 7:45 AM -11:30 AM

Read: Around Jax: New coffee shop, burger spot, and an update on Jacksonville Beach Nordstrom Rack

Gate River Run 15K The race starts at 8 a.m. on March 2. (Gate River Run)

Read: Two local players back home as Savannah Bananas bring their show to Jacksonville this weekend

There’s a purse of more than $60,000 awarded to the fastest runners.

Todd Williams holds the record set for the fastest time.

In 1995, he finished the Gate River Run in 42 minutes and 22 seconds.

The fastest woman to complete the race was Shalane Flanagan in 2014, with a time of 47 minutes.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.