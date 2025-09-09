Safe Streets for All: Clay County seeks public input on needed road improvements

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is launching a Safe Streets for All (SS4A) project to enhance roadway safety and reduce serious injuries and fatalities among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

The project, supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation, seeks community input to identify areas where safety improvements are needed. The input will help officials create a plan to identify high-risk roadways and intersections, recommend safety improvements, and prioritize infrastructure and policy solutions to save lives.

Residents can participate by completing an online survey or attending an in-person community meeting on October 20 at the Fleming Island Library. That meeting will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm.

To complete the online survey, click here.

