Schedule released for the annual Deck the Chairs event in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s a holiday tradition in Jacksonville Beach. The annual Deck The Chairs event will run from November 26 to January 1, 2026.

Throughout the six-week event, 70 decorated chairs will be displayed, and a nightly light show will illuminate downtown Jax Beach hourly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the first time, there will be two Christmas Markets adjacent to the main exhibit. They will be open on November 29 and December 6.

The event will offer four free daytime visual arts activities for kids, including “Deck The Light Show” on opening day, “Deck Duuuval,” “Deck with Scotie Cousin,” and “Deck with Santa.”

“This beloved holiday tradition continues to bring joy and inspiration for our residents and visitors,” said Deck The Chairs Founder and Executive Director Kurtis Loftus.

The non-profit organization that organizes Deck the Chairs raises funds throughout the event to further its mission of benefiting students in the arts through promoting, supporting, and showcasing talent within the community.

