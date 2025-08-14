School uniform policy at local high school draws frustration from parents and students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents and students at one Duval County high school are demanding that school leaders be clearer about what students can and cannot wear to school.

Many say Westside High School switched its dress code for the new school year, but failed to tell families about it.

However, Duval County Public Schools maintains dress code and uniform policy for the school have not changed.

All this week, Action News Jax has received call after call from parents complaining their students at Westside High School were being pulled out of class for dress code violations.

Davionte Kyser is a WHS senior. He was one of the students who got pulled into the auditorium for not following the dress code, which he says ruined his last-ever first day of high school.

“It impacted my first day of school a lot because I didn’t get to participate in school. I mean that’s why I go to school I go to learn, and I didn’t get to learn anything that day,” Kyser said.

Duval County Public Schools tells Action News Jax that Westside High School has had a dress code policy since 2021. However, this year, some parents claim the school tweaked its uniform policy without properly informing them until the second day of school.

“Previous years and last year, they were allowed to wear khaki jeans and black jeans and cargo pants, and now all of a sudden they have to wear uniform pants,” a parent told Action News Jax.

The parent, who asked that she not be identified to protect her daughter, said she went to go pick up her daughter from the school early on Tuesday because she was forced to sit in the auditorium for not wearing the right pants. After that, she asked the school to print her a copy of the school’s uniform policy.

The uniform policy handout the school gave her is dated June 2025. It states, in part, “jeans will NOT be permitted, only if announced. Jeans may NOT have rips or tears that display skin above the knees.”

Later that evening, she said she got a mass email from the principal, outlining the uniform policy for this year, and when she compared the two, she noticed a new bullet that read “No Jeans, cargo pants, spandex leggings, jeggings.”

“If we had known that before school started, we could have bought those, but now everyone went out and spent their money on the pants they wore last year and now suddenly they have to buy uniform pants,” the parent told Action News Jax. “Now we all have to go school shopping again.”

In the email, Principal Foster did apologize for any confusion or frustration this may have caused, and outlined uniform expectations.

<i>Dear Westside High School Parents and Guardians,</i> <i>I would like to first apologize for any confusion or frustration that may have been caused by the enforcement of the Westside High School Uniform policy. This correspondence will hopefully clarify the communications previously sent and that are posted on our website.</i> <i>In our ongoing effort to increase student accountability, promote integrity, and maintain a safe, comfortable learning environment for all students, Westside High School will implement a mandatory school uniform policy for the 2025-2026 school year. All students will be required to wear uniforms and will not have the option to opt out. Research shows that school uniforms improve safety, boost self-esteem, and reduce anxiety about appearance. Uniforms also improve discipline, raise academic performance, and contribute to a stronger school culture. By adopting this policy, we aim to strengthen our Career and Technical Education Academies and better prepare students for success beyond high school.</i> <i>Uniform Requirements</i> <i>Shirts:</i> Grey, black, or red polo shirts with the school logo.

Button-up shirts and jackets with the school logo are also available for purchase. <i>Vendor Information:</i> <i>R C Uniforms</i> <i>11153 Beach Boulevard</i> <i>Jacksonville, Florida 32246</i> <i>904-646-0493</i> <a href="http://rcuniforms.com/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExcHdhZVJnSkV2MWU5YWtncwEeAo93jborNtgeBdr5CH_fbJfaufMKQsdzghQAIuzIfRKMswzBn-DroVD2QFM_aem_NEy19lUJyV6zys9AL8pu7A" rel=""><i>rcuniforms.com</i></a> <i>Bottoms:</i> Full-length khaki or black uniform pants, shorts, or skirts.

No jeans, cargo pants, spandex leggings, jeggings.

No Distressed (rips, tears, cuts) pants. <i>Additional Guidelines:</i> All shoes must fully cover the feet. Backless shoes are not permitted.

Hoodies/jackets with hoods, hats, and non-religious head coverings are not permitted on campus. <i>We are committed to creating an environment where all students can thrive academically and socially. Thank you for your cooperation and support in ensuring the success of our students.</i> <i>If you are experiencing an unforeseen hardship, please contact our partners at Full Service Schools (FSS) via</i><a href="https://forms.office.com/r/rq5Khci4D5?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExcHdhZVJnSkV2MWU5YWtncwEeYXO5fSQUqPe2j0EYctrPKWjSHC80Iy3JfC-EG0E4HcyuQvGfTdFxnBE9gOo_aem_s91iNoWrKCT1nTsDdkJoMg" rel=""><i> </i></a><a href="https://forms.office.com/r/rq5Khci4D5?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExcHdhZVJnSkV2MWU5YWtncwEeYXO5fSQUqPe2j0EYctrPKWjSHC80Iy3JfC-EG0E4HcyuQvGfTdFxnBE9gOo_aem_s91iNoWrKCT1nTsDdkJoMg" rel=""><i>https://forms.office.com/r/rq5Khci4D5</i></a><i> or by calling 211.</i> <i>We also cordially invite you to join Westside High School’s School Advisory Council. Our next meeting will take place on Monday, August 25th at 5:30 p.m.</i> <i>If you have any questions about the uniform policy, please contact the school at 904-573-1170.</i> <i>Warm Regards,</i> <i>Principal Foster</i>

DCPS sent us this statement regarding the uniform policy:

“The Duval County School Board’s position on school uniforms is outlined in the DCPS Code of Conduct. Individual schools, in collaboration with their School Advisory Council (SAC), can require uniforms.

“Principals and school staff are keenly aware of community needs and are committed to working with families to address any challenges or hardships related to uniform expectations. Our goal is to work collaboratively with students and parents to ensure uniform compliance and find solutions with grace and compassion. We are also incredibly proud of the community organizations, volunteers, and parent groups who generously provide resources and uniforms to our students.

“If you have any questions about the uniform policy at your student’s school, please contact the school’s front office or principal for guidance."

