Semi vs. motorhome crash in Columbia County leaves two hospitalized with serious injuries

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Fort Meyers women were taken to the hospital Sunday after the motorhome they were in collided with a semi trailer. The wreck occurred at about noon on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 412.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The semi tractor trailer, driven by a 51-year-old Fort Bend, Texas man, was traveling in the middle lane. The motorhome, driven by a 62-year-old Fort Meyers woman changed lanes from the left to the center “causing the right side of the motorhome to collide with the left side of the semi truck,” a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The motorhome flipped over.

The semi driver was not injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: After falling ill backstage at Florida Theatre, Gladys Knight announces new date for Jax show

Read: NASA’s stuck astronauts welcome their newly arrived replacements to the space station

Read: Ponte Vedra man posing as a tutor pleads guilty to child sex crime

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.