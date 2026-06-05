Share your Northeast Florida Fair memories for 79th anniversary

CALLAHAN, Fla. — The Northeast Florida Fair is inviting the public to share photos and memories as it prepares for its 79th annual event in October 2026 and looks ahead to its 80th Fair in 2027.

Organizers are seeking to collect memories from families, volunteers, exhibitors and sponsors to build a comprehensive historical archive.

Specific types of photos sought include pictures of livestock shows, midway rides, blue ribbon-winning exhibits, favorite fair food and family traditions. The collected photos may be featured throughout the year.

To contribute your photos, the Northeast Florida Fair asks that you share them in the comment section of the Facebook post below or send them via email to facebook@neflfair.org.

The 79th Northeast Florida Fair is scheduled to take place from Oct. 8–18, 2026.

Organizers plan to showcase submitted photos and memories throughout the year.

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