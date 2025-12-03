Sheriff said ex-girlfriend of man shot, killed by SJC deputies sought help from St. Augustine police

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick gave an update Wednesday morning following the shooting death of a man killed by deputies on US 1 Tuesday.

The man, who appeared armed after being chased by deputies, has been identified as Christopher Lee Johnson, 43. Hardwick said the case stemmed from a break-up between Johnson and his ex-girlfriend.

Hardwick said the two worked together and the woman went to St. Augustine police at about 10 a.m. Tuesday seeking protection from Johnson. Police advised her to get an injunction for protection, Hardwick said.

“She reported some violence ... she was concerned with a boyfriend break up and some stalking going on,” Hardwick said about the woman’s visit to St. Augustine police.

“After that this entire incident begins to unfold very, very quickly,” Hardwick said about what occurred after she left the police department.

The first call placed to 911 was from Johnson, Hardwick said adding that Johnson said nothing during the entire call. A commotion was heard in the background as the operator asked ‘what was the emergency,’ Hardwick said.

