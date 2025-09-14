Shipwreck fragments discovered on Matanzas Beach preserved by county and lighthouse team

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Beach Services and the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) have joined forces to preserve pieces of a historic shipwreck found on Matanzas Beach.

On August 26, Beach Services staff spotted large timbers along the shoreline.

One was taken to the Beach Services office on Pope Road, where researchers later identified both as fragments of a shipwreck dating back to the 1800s or earlier.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Crews documented the find with photos and measurements. One timber was reburied under wet sand to protect it from looters and sun damage.

LAMP Director Chuck Weide said his team worked closely with the county to secure the pieces after getting approval from the state. “They came to the rescue of this historic shipwreck,” he said.

Researchers also used GPS and photogrammetry to mark and measure the timber, creating a digital 3D model for future study.

Officials say the preservation will allow experts to learn more about Florida’s maritime history while keeping the site protected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.