Shocking video shows moment cargo ship struck Baltimore bridge, causing collapse

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
BALTIMORE, Md. — A container ship rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below.

Gov. Wes Moore said crew members on the Dali, the ship that hit the bridge, reported a power issue onboard ahead of the crash that took down the bridge.

At a news conference Tuesday, officials said they are looking for at least six people, all believed to be part of a construction crew working at the time of the collapse.

President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday afternoon that people on the cargo ship that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge alerted officials that they had lost control of the vessel before the incident.

“As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives,” he said.

