Shop local & support Tenikka’s Books for Kids at San Marco Books and More 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For nearly a decade, family-centered, local bookstore San Marco Books and More has partnered with Tenikka’s Books for Kids, also known as #TB4K.

San Marco Books and More has been a supporter of Tenikka’s Books for Kids since the drive started in 2018.

You can buy books in-store and leave your donations at the designated drop-off area.

San Marco Books and More also created its own #TB4K online wish list that you can find here.

The store is located at 1971 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Tenikka’s Books for Kids is March 9-21, 2026 and we are collecting new and like-new books for local children from birth to 18-years-old.

All the books will be given to children who meet their reading goals while participating in the Jacksonville Public Library Summer Reading Program, at no cost to their families.

