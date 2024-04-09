SJSO arrest suspect in possible kidnapping case following police chase

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County deputies have apprehended a man accused of a possible kidnapping following a reported fleeing and eluding incident. Jonathon Babcock was taken into custody this afternoon with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) released footage captured by the SJSO Aviation Unit during the initial incident on April 7th, showcasing the chase near the Bartram Trail Veterinary Hospital and Wards Creek Elementary School. Additionally, a photograph taken at the time of Babcock’s arrest was shared by authorities.

Babcock faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, false imprisonment, and reckless driving.

The community’s cooperation has played a vital role in the case, with the SJSO expressing gratitude for citizens’ vigilance in staying in contact, reviewing their video surveillance systems, and providing essential information.

Previously, the SJSO issued an alert regarding a possible kidnapping suspect who fled on foot near 6720 State Road 16 following a vehicle pursuit with deputies. Residents were urged to exercise caution, and those with surveillance cameras were asked to review their footage to aid in the investigation.

