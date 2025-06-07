Soda Recall: Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar cans contain full sugar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A labeling blunder has prompted a recall of 19,000 cases of Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar. The 12 oz aluminum cans distributed out of Pepsi’s Jacksonville, Florida facility contain full sugar, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products were shipped to locations in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, the FDA said.

The affected cans were packaged to be sold as 12 packs and 24 packs and have a “best by” date of February 16, 2026 and product code XXXXRS05165.

