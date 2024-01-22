St. Augustine carousel could make a return 5 years after landmark removal

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A local landmark removed from St. Augustine may soon be coming back. The carousel at Davenport Park could be spinning again.

“I enjoyed it even as a young adult — now I have baby number 3 on the way and I’m looking forward to it coming back,” Felese Elliott said.

The landmark was removed in 2019 when the owner’s last wish was to have it moved to Port Charlotte after he passed away.

“I was disappointed. It was a big part of the community too,” Elliott said.

Now another local wants to bring it back. JW Brinkley first brought the idea to Commissioners in May 2023. On Monday, he presented his full plan. According to the commission agenda, he will purchase, construct, and operate the attraction.

Brinkley is asking the city to lease a portion of the park through 2027. It’s the same spot the carousel was in for 25 years before being dismantled.

“It would be great. I’d love the experience for my little niece and nephew. It would be so special for them. I know it was for me,” Sophea Perrish said.

The St. Augustine City Commission said at its meeting it wants more information and specifics before the carousel is given final approval.

Here’s what commissioners want:

A site plan that includes a photograph of the exact or exact type of carousel to be installed. The site plan should include the dimensions of the carousel and its location inside the park.

A safety plan: how they will get people on and off the ride, including those with handicaps/mobility issues.

Specifics on hours of operation.

Language in the lease to require an annual safety inspection.

