St. Augustine considers higher fines for illegal parking

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine City Commission is considering raising illegal parking fines from $35 to $100, according to a city release.

On Monday, August 11, commissioners advanced Ordinance 2025-22 to a second reading.

The proposal will now move to a public hearing later this month.

The change comes after frustration during last year’s Nights of Lights. The city said residents complained that drivers parked on yellow curbs, in front of hydrants, and in loading zones, choosing to pay a $35 ticket instead of using legal spaces or city shuttles.

“This is intended to de-incentivize drivers from parking illegally because they don’t mind a $35 ticket,” Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin said in the release.

Franklin noted the increase does not affect fines for expired meters or violations in legal spaces and lots.

The proposal will return for a second reading on August 25.

The city says the public will have a chance to comment before commissioners vote again.

