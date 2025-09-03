St. Augustine Visitor Information Center to temporarily close for maintenance

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine and St. Johns County Visitor Information Center (VIC) in Historic Downtown will temporarily close for termite treatment starting Wednesday, September 17.

The city said the treatment and closure are necessary to preserve and prevent damage to the historic facility, which has often served as the first stop for the Oldest City’s many visitors over the last half-century.

During the approximately 7-day closure, the Visitor Information Center will not be accessible to staff or visitors. That includes the gift shop and restrooms.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, September 24.

The VIC is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

