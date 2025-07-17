Missing St. Johns County woman last seen walking dog found dead: SJSO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE, 8:30 PM: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Action News Jax that Phyllis Atkins was found dead Wednesday after going missing. We’re told no foul play is suspected.

Action News Jax is working to learn more.

UPDATE, 5:37 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Office said Phyllis Atkins has been located.

Original story below:

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday morning.

79-year-old Phyllis Atkins was spotted around 10 am walking a dog in the area of Blue Seas Court.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Atkins leaving her home with the dog at 10:22 AM. She was wearing a brown and pink dress with flip-flops.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (904) 824-8304.

