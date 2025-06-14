Local

St. Johns County Fire Rescue to get new engines, ladders by the end of summer

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
St. Johns Fire Rescue Logo St. Johns Fire Rescue
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue’s brand new tower ladders and fire engines are in production and expected to arrive by the end of the summer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

0 of 4

The new ladders and engines are headed to:

  • Engine Co. 10 – Ponte Vedra Beach
  • Engine Co. 12 – North St. Augustine
  • Engine Co. 8 – Hastings
  • Engine Co. 21 – Flagler Estates
  • Tower Co. 1 – Palm Valley

You can track their production online here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Action News Jax Top Stories

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

0

Most Read