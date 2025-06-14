St. Johns County Fire Rescue to get new engines, ladders by the end of summer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue’s brand new tower ladders and fire engines are in production and expected to arrive by the end of the summer.

The new ladders and engines are headed to:

Engine Co. 10 – Ponte Vedra Beach

Engine Co. 12 – North St. Augustine

Engine Co. 8 – Hastings

Engine Co. 21 – Flagler Estates

Tower Co. 1 – Palm Valley

You can track their production online here.

