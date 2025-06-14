St. Johns County Fire Rescue to get new engines, ladders by the end of summer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue’s brand new tower ladders and fire engines are in production and expected to arrive by the end of the summer.
The new ladders and engines are headed to:
- Engine Co. 10 – Ponte Vedra Beach
- Engine Co. 12 – North St. Augustine
- Engine Co. 8 – Hastings
- Engine Co. 21 – Flagler Estates
- Tower Co. 1 – Palm Valley

