Controlled burn-off conducted after propane tank leak in Ponte Vedra, no injuries reported: SJCFR

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a leaking underground propane tank at the 500 block of Ponte Vedra Boulevard on Wednesday evening, which was discovered during construction activities. The Hazardous Materials Team conducted a controlled burn-off, and no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m., involving an underground propane tank located at a residence where construction was underway. A controlled burn-off operation was initiated to safely remove the remaining propane from the tank.

This controlled burn-off is a standard and safe procedure that allows propane to be released and burned under carefully monitored conditions, thereby reducing the risk associated with an uncontrolled leak.

Crews remained on scene to monitor the operation and ensure the safety of nearby residents and workers. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

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