As Daylight Saving Time ends, St. Johns County reminds residents to update irrigation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County residents are reminded to adjust their irrigation systems as new watering restrictions take effect on November 2, coinciding with the end of Daylight Saving Time.
Under the new guidelines, properties with odd-numbered or no addresses can water on Saturdays, while even-numbered properties are permitted to water on Sundays. Non-residential properties have designated watering days on Tuesdays.
The watering restrictions specify that irrigation is only allowed before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., and for no more than one hour. These measures are designed to help conserve water and protect the community’s resources.
