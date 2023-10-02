Detours in place as FDOT enters Phase III of King Street drainage project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation announced it has entered Phase III of its King Street drainage improvement project in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As the drainage project continues, there will be weekday detours 24 hours a day from Sunday 8 p.m. to Friday 6 a.m.

King Street will only be open for traffic on weekends from Friday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Duval County Clerk’s Office holding ‘Let’s Drive Jax!’ driver’s license reinstatement event

🚧 Florida Department of Transportation enters Phase III of King Street Drainage improvements 🚧 Weekday detours are... Posted by City of St. Augustine - Government on Sunday, October 1, 2023

Read: JSO: Man dead following overnight shooting in Moncrief neighborhood

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.