ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park announced the arrival of their new baby crocodiles as they begin to hatch at the Oasis on the Nile habitat.

They will update with more information when the baby crocodiles are ready for their debut.

The alligator farm provided some photos of the new crocodiles with their reptile keepers.