St. Augustine to celebrate 460th anniversary with Founders Day event on September 6

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine, Florida, will celebrate Founders Day 2025 on September 6, marking 460 years of history as the oldest continuously European-occupied city in the continental United States.

The event will feature live reenactments, traditional ceremonies, and interactive experiences that honor the city’s Spanish heritage and lasting legacy.

Activities will take place at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios and the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a landing reenactment, where Pedro Menéndez de Avilés and his crew will arrive by boat, recreating the founding moment of St. Augustine.

At 11 a.m., a Catholic Mass will be held at the Rustic Altar on the grounds of Mission Nombre de Dios, inviting attendees to bring their chairs.

A grand procession will follow at noon, with costumed interpreters leading the way from the Mission to the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.

At 1 p.m., visitors can witness a reenactment of the first Thanksgiving, depicting the feast shared between the Spanish settlers and the native Timucua. Regular admission applies, but St. Johns County residents can attend for free with a valid ID.

From 1 to 5 p.m., the event will showcase colonial life through living history displays and weapons demonstrations by reenactors in full historic dress.

