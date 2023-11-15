St. Johns County Clerk’s Office hosting adoption event to celebrate National Adoption Month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It’s National Adoption Awareness Month, and the St. Johns County Clerk’s Office is hosting a National Adoption Day ceremony this Friday.

The event is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the Courtroom Annex at St. Johns County Courthouse in St. Augustine.

This event marks the culmination of the adoption process to celebrate the heartwarming occasion of eight children being adopted by four local families, emphasizing the significance of finalizing adoptions and celebrating forever families.

Last year, 60 children were adopted in St. Johns County. So far this year, 44 adoptions have been filed in St. Johns County. The Clerk’s Office is collaborating with the Family Integrity Program, the Department of Children and Families, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners and the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida to hold the ceremony.

Scheduled speakers for the ceremony include Vice Chair Sarah Arnold, District 2, St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners; Judge Howard Maltz, Administrative Judge, St. Johns County; and Deputy Kelly Kemp, Chaplain, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office; Nicole Hamilton, Family Law Clerk, St. Johns County Clerk’s Office; Amanda VanLaningham, Esq., Director of Partnerships and Prevention, Department of Children and Families; Cassandra Ludwig, Guardian ad Litem; Judge Christopher Ferebee, Circuit Court Judge, Unified Family Court Division; Shawna Novak, CEO, Family Integrity Program.

