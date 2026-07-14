St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for launching fireworks from moving car

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A passenger was arrested on July 4 on I-95 after launching fireworks from a moving vehicle, which were observed by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit.

The individual faces a charge of Shooting a Deadly Missile from a Moving Vehicle following the incident that prompted a law enforcement response.

The fireworks were seen landing in the median and active traffic lanes as cars passed on the interstate, sparking an immediate police action.

The SJSO Air Unit, on a routine patrol flight, first spotted the car from which the fireworks were being discharged. This observation led to a rapid response from patrol deputies to locate and intercept the vehicle, addressing the dangerous situation created by the launched fireworks.

Patrol deputies successfully located the vehicle after the SJSO Air Unit’s observation. Upon contact, the occupants initially denied any involvement in launching the fireworks. Their denials ceased once they were informed that their actions had been recorded on camera.

The SJSO encourages the public to handle fireworks safely and responsibly for everyone’s safety. They advise that fireworks only be ignited from a hard surface and at a safe distance from people and other objects.

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