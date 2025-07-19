St. Johns County wins 2023 Triple Crown award for financial transparency

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has been named a 2023 Triple Crown Winner by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States (GFOA), recognizing its excellence in financial transparency and reporting.

The Triple Crown designation is awarded to governments that have earned three distinct honors: the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

“Earning this prestigious honor illuminates the efforts of both our Clerk and County employees who are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said County Administrator Joy Andrews.

“As we consistently uphold financial stewardship as one of our four core priorities, this recognition affirms our commitment to managing public resources responsibly and strengthening the community’s trust in their county government.”

St. Johns County is one of only 403 governments in the United States and Canada to receive the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2023.

The awards highlight the county’s commitment to open and transparent communication of its financial information to the public.

“Being recognized as a Triple Crown Award recipient is a testament to St. Johns County’s steadfast commitment to financial transparency and accountability,” said Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Brandon J. Patty.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our strong partnership with County leadership to provide taxpayers with clear, accessible information on how their tax dollars are managed.”

