Stadium renovation on pace, but likely to face cost overruns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re about a year and a half into the Jags stadium renovation project, and city leaders revealed Tuesday that the project may already be at risk of cost overruns.

But there is some good news, at least as far as the city is concerned.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s Chief of Staff Mike Weinstein told Action News Jax the Stadium of the Future renovation is moving ahead on schedule, but could come in over the initial $1.4 billion price tag.

Weinstein said inflation, tariffs and the overall increase in the price of materials has pushed the final estimated cost up about $100 million.

“Everybody is very much working towards keeping it basically within budget, but the safety for the city is that if it does grow, it’s not on us,” Weinstein said.

While any additional cost would be covered by the Jags, in an effort to keep cost overruns low, the city has adjusted its payment timeline.

Last year, the city contributed $150 million to the project and was expected to do the same this year, but decided to front an additional $60 million.

“Our money has to first go towards the purchasing of commodities because we get a tax benefit. We don’t pay sales tax. So, the stadium as a whole is saving about $25 million in sales taxes that we don’t have to pay. The government buys those things,” Weinstein said. “They want to buy as much as we can before the prices go up.”

Weinstein explained that despite the payment scheduling change, the city will still only be responsible for covering its $750 million share of the project in the end.

Cost overruns could also get the city and team closer to a true 50/50 price split, as the city’s commitment would have been just over 50 percent of the initial estimated cost of the project.

As of now, Weinstein said the estimated $100 million cost overrun is very manageable, especially compared to recent stadium projects in other cities.

“Again, not on us, but the Jaguars would be happy if they were only overrun by about $100 million. They’d be tickled,” Weinstein said.

Weinstein also noted that should the Jags make the playoffs and score an additional home game this season, the current construction should not cause any problems.

Though he suggested a deep playoff run next year could come with some complications, as the stadium will be operating at a limited capacity.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.