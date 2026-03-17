State reports, firsthand accounts point to issues at Moncrief nursing home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is raising concerns about conditions inside a nursing home in the Moncrief neighborhood, saying what she found while visiting a longtime friend points to possible neglect.

Only Action News Jax got an inside look at the Jacksonville Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Moncrief Road after Alesia Lewis reached out about what she says are unsanitary living conditions.

Lewis says she has been visiting her friend at the facility, who has lived there for nearly a decade and often checks on him because he does not have consistent family support.

“I come to see about him because he really don’t have no one else to really see about him,” Lewis said.

During a recent visit, Action News Jax cameras documented troubling conditions inside the building, including a leaking ceiling, a broken elevator, and a live cockroach inside a closet. Pictures Lewis shared showed dirty floors, a fan covered in dust, and areas with cobwebs and debris.

Action News Jax also captured pictures of Alesia’s friend. He is not being identified, but Alesia believes the images of the dry skin on his legs and his swollen feet show signs of neglect.

“It’s dust, spiderwebs… his feet, legs, face, very ashy. They’re not taking care of the people in there,” Lewis said.

State inspection reports reviewed by Action News Jax show the facility has a history of deficiencies.

Reports from 2024 and 2025 cite issues including live and dead cockroaches, unsanitary bathroom conditions, and staff serving food on expired bread. One report found a resident went three consecutive days without receiving prescribed Prozac. Another noted a resident’s toenails had grown so long it caused pain when wearing shoes.

Additional records show staff failed to conduct required fire drills over a two year period, and in some cases, employees could not demonstrate how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, the state agency responsible for healthcare facility oversight, with questions about Lewis’ concerns and the inspection reports. The agency didn’t respond to our request for comment by the time this article was published.

Staff at the nursing home asked Action News Jax to leave the property during the visit and had also not responded to requests for comment by the time this article was published.

Lewis says she will continue advocating for her friend and hopes others will check in on their loved ones living in care facilities.

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