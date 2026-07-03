Stay safe and prepared: Essential boating safety gear checklist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With summer in full swing and waterways buzzing with activity, ensuring a safe boating experience is more crucial than ever.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges the public: Before setting sail, remember to stock your boat with essential safety gear, perform regular checks on your vessel, and stay vigilant about your surroundings.

A little preparation can make all the difference in enjoying a worry-free day on the water.

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