Surveillance video shows car crashing into Mayport food truck 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a Mayport seafood truck, then took off.

The owners of Skippy’s Shrimp Shac said the hit-and-run caused thousands of dollars in damage, but they’re thankful no one was hurt and hope the footage helps find whoever’s responsible.

The owners tell Action News Jax that after days of wondering how this happened, they finally have some answers, thanks to surveillance video from a nearby business that caught the crash on camera.

Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks went business to business asking owners if any of their surveillance cameras captured the crash.

After several stops with no luck, they finally made their way to Wild Whiskey, a nearby liquor store that captured the crash, and the impact was just inches away from being outside the surveillance camera’s view.

The video shows a car heading south on Mayport Road. But instead of turning right onto Fairway Villas Drive, the driver turned too soon, crashing into the food truck and pushing it several feet from where it was parked. The driver then pulled into the parking lot of Cap’n Odie’s before driving off.

“To lose that much product and all that, and then see the damage — it’s horrifying,” said Paula Fulda, co-owner of Skippy’s Shrimp Shac.

Fulda says the crash happened Thursday night near Cap’n Odie’s on Mayport Road. She says the driver hit their refrigerated seafood trailer and put a huge dent in the side of their food truck.

Fulda said they had recently decided to stay open later, but on Thursday night, they chose to close early.

“You said that you guys planned on staying here until midnight, and if you had…” Brooks asked.

“We would have probably blown up, because the propane was on,” Fulda said.

Despite the damage, Fulda said they were able to reopen the next day and continue serving customers. She also says she’s still concerned about the driver’s well-being.

“You know, first and foremost, I hope that he or she is OK,” she said.

The owners said they’ve filed a police report and hope anyone who saw something will come forward.

There is a GoFundMe for those who would like to donate.

