Taxpayers could spend $5 million for maintenance ahead of proposed $1 billion stadium renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville taxpayers could be on the hook for more than $5 million in maintenance projects at TIAA Bank Field - A facility that could be largely torn down as part of a stadium renovation that is currently being negotiated.

Floor refinishing, ceiling tile replacement, new security cameras, irrigation, waterproofing and A/C and concrete repairs -- Those are just a few of the maintenance and improvement projects Jacksonville taxpayers are being asked to pay for at TIAA Bank Field this year.

The 26 maintenance requests totaling $5.2 million were reviewed by the city council Finance Committee Thursday and were met with reservations from some members.

“Why are we doing some of these things if they’re fixing to rebuild the whole stadium?” Council Vice President Randy White (R-District 12) said.

The city has been asked to fork up more than a billion for a stadium renovation and a new entertainment district.

Councilmembers expressed concerns about spending taxpayer dollars on maintenance projects for a building that could be completely redesigned in the near future.

“Is there anything we can do to kind of put a hold on the spend pending further approval, so things aren’t spent on, for example, terrace suite glass replacement?” Councilmember and Finance Committee Chair Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) asked.

But Mike Kenny with ASM Global, the company contracted to manage the stadium, argued the projects are necessary.

“The existing partitions really are in a state of not being acceptable to use,” Kenny said.

Kenny noted if not for the likelihood of a stadium renovation, the maintenance request would be closer to $30 million.

He added with the Jags presumably playing at least two seasons before renovations begin, some level of maintenance can’t be avoided.

“These items are not ‘nice to have’. They are a portion of what would be needed. If we were not even contemplating a new stadium build, the request would be far greater,” Kenny said.

Kenny also pointed out some of those maintenance requests, like $400,000 for food service equipment, could conceivably be carried over and benefit a new stadium.

Councilmembers will ultimately have to decide whether those projects are worth funding or not.

