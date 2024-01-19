Three teens arrested for Burglary, GCPD says

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police Department arrests three suspects who were involved in a burglary that happened on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 19, the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, with the assistance of the Glynn County Police SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a home on Poinsettia Circle in Brunswick, GA.

During the search, a firearm and machine gun parts that were related to the burglary were inside the home.

James Keyshawn Walden, 18, was taken into custody along with a 16-year-old male and was interviewed by detectives.

Read: JSO officer and K9 find 11-year-old runaway child

As a result of the investigation, James Walden was arrested and charged with burglary in the 1st degree and party to a crime of theft by deception. James Walden was transported and released to the custody of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: ‘Isolated, hateful, madman:’ Jacksonville sheriff releases manifesto of Dollar General gunman

The juvenile was charged with Party to a crime of burglary and party to a crime of theft by deception. The juvenile also had an outstanding juvenile pick-up order for Aggravated Assault in an unrelated Brunswick Police Department case. The juvenile was released to Glynn County Juvenile Court and he was transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Read: Chicken wings and counterfeit money were found in a food to-go box in Columbia County

On January 9, 2024, GCPD Detectives also located and interviewed Cierra Leann Huff, 19, about the burglary investigation. She was also arrested and charged with theft by deception and party to a crime of burglary. Cierra Huff was transported and released to the custody of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still active.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.