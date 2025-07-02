Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks organize post-4th of July cleanup at Hanna Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks are organizing a volunteer cleanup at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park on Sunday, July 6, to address litter left after the 4th of July celebrations.

Volunteers are invited to gather at the park at 8 a.m. to help clean up various areas, including the beach, trails, parking lots, picnic spots, and around the pond.

The cleanup is expected to last until 10 a.m.

“We always tell people to Leave No Trace, but unfortunately, that does not always happen,” said Felicia Boyd, TPF program and outreach director. “That is why each year we do our part, along with our amazing volunteers, to clean up one of our area’s most loved and visited natural resources.”

Volunteers are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty.

A hat is recommended for sun protection.

Volunteers are also recommended to bring work gloves, sunscreen, insect repellent, and a full reusable water bottle.

Timucuan Parks Foundation will provide additional gloves, work equipment, water for refilling bottles, snacks, and extra insect repellent.

