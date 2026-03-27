Together Eastside Coalition Inc raises concerns as half of Mayor’s appointments work for Lift Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of Together Eastside Coalition Inc are raising concerns about the nominees selected to serve on the new committee that will be in charge of disbursing $40 million in the Eastside as part of the Community Benefits Agreement.

The Community Benefits Agreement money was put in place as part of the Stadium of the Future deal.

It’s meant to address community issues, like providing affordable housing and spurring economic growth in the area.

The Council President and Mayor Donna Deegan both have put forth their four nominees for the eight-member committee.

Half of Deegan’s appointees have ties to Lift Jax, one of the groups heavily involved in the creation of the CBA committee legislation.

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Ariane Randolph is employed by Lift Jax and Dr. Rudolph Jamison Jr. serves as Secretary of Lift Jax.

“This Lift Jax, these people who are tied to Lift Jax, was rejected by the community,” said James Matchett with Together Eastside Coalition Inc.

Together Eastside Coalition Inc was also intimately involved with the creation of the CBA Committee legislation.

Matchett argued one group like Lift Jax shouldn’t have so much sway over how the CBA dollars are spent.

“Not only is it not fair, it’s bad optics,” said Matchett.

Lift Jax told Action News Jax that Dr. Jameson will step down from his role at the organization contingent upon his appointment to the committee, while Randolph would continue to work for the organization if her nomination is confirmed.

“As with any Board, she will refrain from any matters directly related to her employer. There are rules and procedures in place to avoid any conflicts of interest. Any members formerly associated with LIFT JAX, or any other organization that may seek funding, should follow these guidelines to continue forward through this transparent process,” said a Lift Jax spokesperson in an emailed statement. “Each of these individuals brings necessary skills, insight, objectivity and most importantly, love for OutEast. LIFT JAX is excited to see their nomination for appointment to the Board.

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During a recent town hall, members of Together Eastside Coalition Inc brought their concerns about the nominations directly to the Mayor.

Deegan said she wouldn’t backtrack on her appointments and expressed frustration with the warring factions.

“I want this, have wanted it and do want it to be a fair process. I have never had so much trouble givin’ so much money to one community in my whole damn life,” said Deegan.

When we asked about the Coalition’s concerns Friday, the Mayor’s Office sent us this statement:

“Mayor Deegan was very intentional about appointing people that actually live Out East or have a strong and longstanding business presence there. She remains fully committed to open dialogue. Her administration has met with this group – along with many other Eastside stakeholders – on numerous occasions throughout the process, and she will be meeting with them again at City Hall to discuss their concerns and questions about how the CBA funds will be administered. We are very sensitive to the strong feelings the neighborhood has and will continue to work with them as this process moves forward. There will be many opportunities for community members to provide their input to the Eastside CBA Board, and it is the mayor’s expectation that board members will take all voices into account.”

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Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7), who represents the Eastside, noted all of the nominees will be vetted by the council in the coming weeks.

“And if there really are genuine concerns about qualification, that’s what it’s going to be about. And that is what it’s about. It’s about qualification,” said Peluso.

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