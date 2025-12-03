TRAFFIC ALERT: All northbound lanes on I-295 closed at Merrill Road after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All northbound lanes on I-295 at Merrill Road are closed following a traffic accident, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday evening.

As of 7:02 p.m., the lanes remain shut down, with vehicles using the emergency lane to pass.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.